The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBNNF)

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBNNF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS PBNNF opened at $0.66 on Tuesday. PT Bank Negara Indonesia has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.59.

Get PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk alerts:

About PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk

(Get Rating)

See Also

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk engages in the provision of general banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Commercial and Small, Consumer and Retail, Treasury and Financial Institution, Head Office, and Subsidiaries. The Corporate segment comprises loans, deposits, and other transactions and balances with corporate customers.

Receive News & Ratings for PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.