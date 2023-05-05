The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBNNF)

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBNNF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS PBNNF opened at $0.66 on Tuesday. PT Bank Negara Indonesia has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.59.
About PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk
