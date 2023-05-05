The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:BKRKF)

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:BKRKF – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, HSBC downgraded PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday.

PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Trading Up 4.7 %

OTCMKTS:BKRKF opened at $0.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.30. PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $0.36.

PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Company Profile

PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Micro Business, Retail Business, Corporate Business, and Subsidiary Business. The Micro Business segment offers banking products and services to individual and micro entrepreneurs.

