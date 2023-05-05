The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 5th.

Kraft Heinz has a dividend payout ratio of 55.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Kraft Heinz to earn $2.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.4%.

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $40.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Kraft Heinz has a one year low of $32.73 and a one year high of $44.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.87 and a 200-day moving average of $39.24.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Kraft Heinz will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total value of $9,917,600.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 188,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,479,947.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,382,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,398 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,344,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,795 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1,835.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,527,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,964,000 after acquiring an additional 18,518,584 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,312,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,360,000 after purchasing an additional 6,537,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,795,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KHC. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.77.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

