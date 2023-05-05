Till Capital (OTCMKTS:TILCF) and Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Critical Analysis

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) and Till Capital (OTCMKTS:TILCF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Arch Capital Group and Till Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arch Capital Group 18.43% 17.51% 4.38% Till Capital N/A -0.67% -0.23%

Volatility and Risk

Arch Capital Group has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Till Capital has a beta of -0.38, indicating that its share price is 138% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

88.8% of Arch Capital Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of Arch Capital Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.5% of Till Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Arch Capital Group and Till Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arch Capital Group 0 3 8 0 2.73 Till Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Arch Capital Group currently has a consensus target price of $74.20, suggesting a potential upside of 1.76%. Given Arch Capital Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Arch Capital Group is more favorable than Till Capital.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Arch Capital Group and Till Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arch Capital Group $10.81 billion 2.51 $1.48 billion $5.19 14.05 Till Capital $6.76 million 1.66 $4.80 million N/A N/A

Arch Capital Group has higher revenue and earnings than Till Capital.

Summary

Arch Capital Group beats Till Capital on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs. The Reinsurance segment is composed of reinsurance underwriting which offers specialty product lines such as casualty, marine and aviation, other specialty, property catastrophe, property excluding property catastrophe, and other. The Mortgage segment includes U.S. and international mortgage insurance and reinsurance operations as well as GSE credit risk sharing transactions. The Corporate segment represents net investment income, other income, corporate expense, interest expense, net realized gains and losses, and net impairment losses. The Other segment refers to Watford Re. which is a variable interest entity. The company was founded by Clements Robert in March 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Till Capital

Till Capital Corp. operates as holding company, which engages in the reinsurance business. It also invests in royalties and equity holdings in the resources sector. The company was founded on August 20, 2012 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

