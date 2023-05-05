TMT Acquisition Corp Unit’s Quiet Period Set To End on May 8th (NASDAQ:TMTCU)

TMT Acquisition Corp Unit’s (NASDAQ:TMTCU – Get Rating) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, May 8th. TMT Acquisition Corp Unit had issued 6,000,000 shares in its public offering on March 28th. The total size of the offering was $60,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

TMT Acquisition Corp Unit Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ TMTCU opened at $10.44 on Friday. TMT Acquisition Corp Unit has a fifty-two week low of $10.19 and a fifty-two week high of $10.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TMT Acquisition Corp Unit

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TMT Acquisition Corp Unit stock. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TMT Acquisition Corp Unit (NASDAQ:TMTCU – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 59,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000.

