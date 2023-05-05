TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) Price Target Raised to C$152.00

TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by National Bank Financial from C$148.00 to C$152.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities cut shares of TMX Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on TMX Group from C$153.00 to C$155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on TMX Group from C$173.00 to C$168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$145.00 to C$143.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$140.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

TMX Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS TMXXF opened at $103.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.02. TMX Group has a 52-week low of $91.11 and a 52-week high of $111.13.

TMX Group Company Profile

TMX Group Ltd. engages in operating global markets and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth, and success of businesses, traders, and investors. It operates through the following segments: Capital Formation; Equities and Fixed Income Trading and Clearing; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; Global Solutions, Insights and Analytics; and Other.

