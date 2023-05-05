Todd R. Lachman Sells 80,000 Shares of Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO) Stock

Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) CEO Todd R. Lachman sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total transaction of $1,364,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,299,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,233,922.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Sovos Brands Stock Performance

Shares of SOVO stock opened at $17.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Sovos Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.50 and a 52 week high of $18.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -33.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.56.

Get Sovos Brands alerts:

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Sovos Brands had a negative net margin of 6.09% and a positive return on equity of 12.18%. The company had revenue of $262.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Sovos Brands, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sovos Brands

SOVO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Sovos Brands from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Sovos Brands from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Sovos Brands in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Sovos Brands in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Sovos Brands by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 21,453 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands during the 1st quarter worth $677,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands during the 1st quarter worth $325,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands during the 1st quarter worth $260,000. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands during the 1st quarter worth $5,004,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

About Sovos Brands

(Get Rating)

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinners & Sauces, and Breakfast & Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sovos Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sovos Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.