TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) Upgraded at Danske

TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Danske from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

TRMD stock opened at $29.23 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.42. TORM has a 52-week low of $9.23 and a 52-week high of $36.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.58.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TORM during the third quarter valued at $59,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in TORM by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in TORM during the first quarter valued at $103,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in TORM by 42.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in TORM during the first quarter valued at $148,000. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

TORM Plc engages in the business of transporting clean and dirty petroleum products. It operates under the Tanker and Marine Exhaust segments. The Tanker segment focuses on the transportation of refined oil products such as gasoline, jet fuel, and naphtha. The Marine Exhaust segment includes developing and producing advanced and green marine equipment.

