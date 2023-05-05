Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 17,832 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 147,032 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,832 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.05% of Hilton Worldwide worth $18,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 21,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 6.7% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 32,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $4,960,012.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 221,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,361,114.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HLT opened at $142.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.74 billion, a PE ratio of 31.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.23. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.41 and a 52 week high of $153.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $141.84 and its 200-day moving average is $138.38.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.10. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 141.34% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on HLT. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $154.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $153.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $170.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.81.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management and Franchise segment operates hotels of third-party owners.

