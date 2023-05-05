Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 353,572 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 45.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,125,494 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 353,572 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $17,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3,779.6% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:HPE opened at $13.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.42. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $11.90 and a fifty-two week high of $17.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.40 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 4.22%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 34,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $513,024.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 34,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $513,024.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Richard May sold 703,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total value of $10,625,744.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 249,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,770,111.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 747,314 shares of company stock valued at $11,291,569 in the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HPE shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.85.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

(Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.