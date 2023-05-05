Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 5,742 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 342,877 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,742 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $23,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 33,039 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,854,000. Summit Financial LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 7,935 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 102.2% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 18,283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 9,241 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FIS opened at $53.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.57 and a 52-week high of $106.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.40.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 114.79% and a positive return on equity of 10.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently -7.38%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FIS shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.30.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 5,658 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total transaction of $361,433.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,368 shares in the company, valued at $1,045,587.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 5,658 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total value of $361,433.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,368 shares in the company, valued at $1,045,587.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler acquired 2,243 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.88 per share, with a total value of $150,011.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,579.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Merchant, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Banking segment focuses on serving financial institutions with core processing software, transaction processing software, and complementary applications and services.

