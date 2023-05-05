Toronto Dominion Bank Boosts Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 185.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 729,228 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 473,384 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $23,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 7,616 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of DAL stock opened at $33.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.25. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $43.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The transportation company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.25 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 56.49% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.23) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on DAL shares. Evercore ISI raised Delta Air Lines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Delta Air Lines from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David S. Taylor bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.83 per share, with a total value of $164,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,360 shares in the company, valued at $832,568.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.83 per share, for a total transaction of $164,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,568.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $186,231.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,430,786.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $503,250 and have sold 27,970 shares valued at $1,057,049. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Delta Air Lines

(Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

Further Reading

