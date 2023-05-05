Toronto Dominion Bank Boosts Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 331,723 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,809 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $24,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter worth $25,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 708.0% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. 80.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James cut Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.42.

In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total transaction of $304,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,425.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Edwards Lifesciences news, SVP Robert W.A. Sellers sold 12,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.20, for a total transaction of $1,069,944.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total value of $304,040.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,437,425.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 110,091 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,677. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EW stock opened at $87.90 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $67.13 and a 52-week high of $108.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.58.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 27.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

