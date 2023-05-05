Toronto Dominion Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 66,635 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,303 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $18,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in SBA Communications by 248.0% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in SBA Communications by 246.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 131.8% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in SBA Communications in the third quarter valued at $35,000. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Moffett Nathanson raised SBA Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on SBA Communications from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on SBA Communications from $319.00 to $297.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $329.00 to $308.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.87.

SBA Communications Price Performance

Shares of SBAC stock opened at $238.30 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $236.20 and a 1 year high of $356.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $255.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $274.79. The company has a market cap of $25.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.68 and a beta of 0.50.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $675.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.47 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 13.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.96 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.42%.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

