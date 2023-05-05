Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 156,835 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 134.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 273,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,835 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $23,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Airbnb by 10.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,260,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062,575 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Airbnb by 29.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,279,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674,460 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Airbnb by 4.2% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,020,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,442,000 after acquiring an additional 243,926 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Airbnb by 76.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,663,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,900 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Airbnb by 12.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,001,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,808,000 after acquiring an additional 220,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $117.63 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.91 and a 1 year high of $153.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $118.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.54.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.21. Airbnb had a return on equity of 35.92% and a net margin of 22.54%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABNB. Argus raised shares of Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $110.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.38.

In related news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 1,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.89, for a total transaction of $130,951.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,588,003.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 333,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.12, for a total transaction of $44,706,487.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,666,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,296,507,058.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 1,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.89, for a total value of $130,951.73. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,588,003.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,096,285 shares of company stock valued at $377,100,053. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

