Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 16,259 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 336,806 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,259 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $21,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JCI. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 152.4% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the first quarter worth about $46,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on JCI shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.21.

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

In other news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 3,068 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total transaction of $197,671.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,629.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JCI stock opened at $58.51 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $45.52 and a 52-week high of $69.60. The stock has a market cap of $36.17 billion, a PE ratio of 31.80, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.70.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.26%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.