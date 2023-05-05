Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 29,107 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 654,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,107 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.16% of NiSource worth $17,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in NiSource by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 110,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NiSource by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NiSource by 6.2% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 5,454 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of NiSource by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 64,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 8,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in NiSource by 11,194.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 428,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,743,000 after acquiring an additional 424,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Price Performance

NI stock opened at $28.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.86 and a 200-day moving average of $27.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.48. NiSource Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.78 and a 12 month high of $32.08.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on NI shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on NiSource from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on NiSource in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.17.

NiSource Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy solutions. It operates under the Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations segments. The Gas Distribution Operations segment provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

Featured Articles

