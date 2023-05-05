Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 29,512 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,512 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.05% of DexCom worth $22,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in DexCom by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,674 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders grew its position in DexCom by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 5,442 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC grew its position in DexCom by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,778 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in DexCom by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DexCom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $117.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.13. The firm has a market cap of $45.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.16. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.89 and a 52 week high of $126.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical device company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. DexCom had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 9.68%. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1085.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on DXCM. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $132.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.81.

Insider Activity at DexCom

In other DexCom news, SVP Matthew Vincent Dolan sold 226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.40, for a total value of $25,854.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,035,718.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Matthew Vincent Dolan sold 226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.40, for a total transaction of $25,854.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,035,718.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.27, for a total value of $213,602.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,489,059.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 141,442 shares of company stock valued at $16,386,339. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DexCom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

