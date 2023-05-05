Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 8,729 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 211,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,729 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $19,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COF. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 200.0% in the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial Stock Down 2.7 %

Capital One Financial stock opened at $85.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.47. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $83.93 and a 52-week high of $133.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.75.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.80 by ($1.49). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 14.33%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 16.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $119.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $119.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.20 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.78.

About Capital One Financial

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.