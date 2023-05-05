Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 88,200 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 695,711 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,200 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.06% of Williams Companies worth $22,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Phraction Management LLC boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Phraction Management LLC now owns 29,257 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Williams Companies by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 297,674 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,793,000 after buying an additional 10,430 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Williams Companies by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,158 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Williams Companies by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,048 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after buying an additional 6,476 shares during the period. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Williams Companies by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 21,478 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Williams Companies

In related news, Director William H. Spence acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.61 per share, for a total transaction of $148,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 48,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,706.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have commented on WMB shares. US Capital Advisors raised Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James lowered Williams Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Argus lowered Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.42.

Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $29.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.59. The company has a market capitalization of $35.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.80 and a 52 week high of $37.97.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 22.53%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.4475 per share. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 106.55%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Further Reading

