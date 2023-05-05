Toronto Dominion Bank Grows Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 97,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,038 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $17,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. Values First Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 2,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 4,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. DMG Group LLC boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. DMG Group LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on VRSK. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $198.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Redburn Partners raised Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

Verisk Analytics Trading Up 0.9 %

In other Verisk Analytics news, CAO David J. Grover sold 4,411 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.65, for a total transaction of $796,847.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,134,379.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Verisk Analytics news, CAO David J. Grover sold 4,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.65, for a total value of $796,847.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,134,379.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director David B. Wright sold 4,912 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.37, for a total transaction of $895,801.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,718,954.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 16,056 shares of company stock worth $2,904,589 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $205.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.65. The company has a market capitalization of $29.72 billion, a PE ratio of 34.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.86. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.05 and a 12-month high of $210.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.31.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $651.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.56 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 57.53%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.82%.

Verisk Analytics Profile

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc engages in the provision of data analytics services. It serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

