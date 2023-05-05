Toronto Dominion Bank Has $18.55 Million Stock Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,238 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,770 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $18,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 8,253 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 504.5% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the first quarter worth approximately $1,427,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 10.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 32.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CSGP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $102.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on CoStar Group from $84.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on CoStar Group from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on CoStar Group from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.08.

In other news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $394,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,155,364.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSGP opened at $74.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.67 and a 200 day moving average of $75.43. The company has a current ratio of 13.21, a quick ratio of 13.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $30.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.69, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.88. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.51 and a 12 month high of $85.37.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $573.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.96 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 6.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

CoStar Group, Inc engages in providing online real estate marketplaces, information, and analytics in the commercial and residential property markets. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. The North America segment includes the Unites States and Canada. The International refers to Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.

