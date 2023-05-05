Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,584 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $21,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MAR. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. TLW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in Marriott International by 2,393.3% in the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. 58.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marriott International Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of MAR stock opened at $176.48 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $167.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.82. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.01 and a 1-year high of $183.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $53.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.57.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 272.54% and a net margin of 12.34%. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MAR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $187.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Marriott International in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Marriott International from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total value of $101,912.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,480,421.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total value of $101,912.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,480,421.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 5,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total value of $1,032,972.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,696,483.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,711 shares of company stock worth $3,962,349. Corporate insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

See Also

