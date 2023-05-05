Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 23,072 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,255 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,072 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Hershey were worth $23,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Hershey by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Hershey from $251.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $255.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Hershey from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hershey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hershey Trading Up 0.2 %

In related news, insider Rohit Grover sold 2,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.12, for a total value of $766,701.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,765,329.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Rohit Grover sold 2,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.12, for a total value of $766,701.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,765,329.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total transaction of $35,224.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,717 shares in the company, valued at $2,986,333.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 54,265 shares of company stock valued at $13,371,072 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:HSY opened at $274.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $56.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.31. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $201.42 and a one year high of $276.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $252.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.41.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.99% and a net margin of 15.81%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $1.036 dividend. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.24%.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

