Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 66,054 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 66.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 165,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,054 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $21,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Republic Services by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC boosted its position in Republic Services by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 4,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Republic Services by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 7,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 57.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Republic Services Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE RSG opened at $145.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.66. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.72 and a 52 week high of $149.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $134.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.11. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 41.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RSG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Republic Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group lowered Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.82.

Insider Activity at Republic Services

In related news, Director Tomago Collins sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $202,039.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,685.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Republic Services news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 4,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.56, for a total value of $574,842.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tomago Collins sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $202,039.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,685.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Republic Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Group 3. The Group 1 segment focuses on the business of recycling and solid waste in geographic areas located in western United States. The Group 2 segment includes the recycling and solid waste business in geographic areas located in the southeastern and mid-western and the eastern seaboard of the United States.

