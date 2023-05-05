Toronto Dominion Bank Raises Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,441 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,619 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.05% of Electronic Arts worth $16,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EA. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 1.5% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,673 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 20,767 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,248 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electronic Arts stock opened at $124.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.53 and a fifty-two week high of $142.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $119.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.46. The firm has a market cap of $34.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43, a P/E/G ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.87.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($1.89). The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 14.08%. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EA. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wedbush cut their price target on Electronic Arts from $164.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.57.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $96,112.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,853,925.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $96,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,853,925.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total value of $190,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,216,365.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,440 shares of company stock worth $1,914,466. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

