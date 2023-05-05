Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 47,307 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,833 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 47,307 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $20,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AME. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 84,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,251,000 after purchasing an additional 9,510 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $591,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AME has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AMETEK from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Loop Capital increased their price target on AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on AMETEK from $153.00 to $161.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.00.

AMETEK Stock Performance

AME stock opened at $142.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $139.22 and its 200-day moving average is $139.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $32.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.22. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.17 and a twelve month high of $148.06.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 18.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is 19.96%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 3,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total transaction of $480,120.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,639,706.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other AMETEK news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.28, for a total transaction of $944,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,149,632.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 3,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total value of $480,120.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,639,706.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,160 shares of company stock valued at $2,605,294 in the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The EIG segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

Featured Stories

