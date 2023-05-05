TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Price Target Cut to $28.00

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Raymond James from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.24% from the company’s current price.

TOWN has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of TowneBank from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of TowneBank from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

TowneBank Stock Performance

Shares of TOWN stock opened at $22.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. TowneBank has a one year low of $21.31 and a one year high of $33.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TowneBank

TowneBank ( NASDAQ:TOWN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $224.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.79 million. TowneBank had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 10.21%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TowneBank will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in TowneBank in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 285.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of TowneBank during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in TowneBank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. 52.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TowneBank Company Profile

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.

