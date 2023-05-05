Trailblazer Merger Co. I Unit’s Quiet Period Will End on May 8th (NASDAQ:TBMCU)

Trailblazer Merger Co. I Unit’s (NASDAQ:TBMCU – Get Rating) quiet period will expire on Monday, May 8th. Trailblazer Merger Co. I Unit had issued 6,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on March 29th. The total size of the offering was $60,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Trailblazer Merger Co. I Unit Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TBMCU opened at $10.17 on Friday. Trailblazer Merger Co. I Unit has a 12-month low of $10.07 and a 12-month high of $10.19.

Get Trailblazer Merger Co. I Unit alerts:

Institutional Trading of Trailblazer Merger Co. I Unit

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Trailblazer Merger Co. I Unit stock. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trailblazer Merger Co. I Unit (NASDAQ:TBMCU – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 100,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,000. Trailblazer Merger Co. I Unit comprises approximately 1.6% of Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trailblazer Merger Co. I Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trailblazer Merger Co. I Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.