Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) PT Raised to $201.00 at Barclays

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Barclays from $200.00 to $201.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

TT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on Trane Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Trane Technologies from $176.00 to $163.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $193.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $183.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $182.58.

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $176.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $181.22 and a 200-day moving average of $175.75. Trane Technologies has a one year low of $120.64 and a one year high of $196.22. The stock has a market cap of $40.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.08. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trane Technologies will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.05%.

In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.02, for a total value of $50,783.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,345,945.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.02, for a total transaction of $50,783.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,864 shares in the company, valued at $6,345,945.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 7,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.78, for a total value of $1,516,701.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,983,426.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,071 shares of company stock worth $2,841,093 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $526,026,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 109,668.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,963,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961,969 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 48.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,366,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,057,000 after buying an additional 1,745,741 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 56.5% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,790,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $238,100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

