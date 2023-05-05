TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) CFO Sells $395,250.00 in Stock

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) CFO Stephen Gordon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.05, for a total value of $395,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,485,270.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Stephen Gordon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 1st, Stephen Gordon sold 5,000 shares of TransMedics Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.51, for a total value of $397,550.00.

TransMedics Group Price Performance

TMDX opened at $73.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 10.66 and a quick ratio of 9.79. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.96 and a 1 year high of $90.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.71 and a beta of 1.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TransMedics Group ( NASDAQ:TMDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $41.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.05 million. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 29.82% and a negative net margin of 38.77%. TransMedics Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

TMDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on TransMedics Group from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen increased their price objective on TransMedics Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on TransMedics Group from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TransMedics Group from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on TransMedics Group from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TransMedics Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransMedics Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,768,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 267.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 71,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 52,226 shares during the period. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in TransMedics Group by 12.7% during the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 653,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,290,000 after buying an additional 73,927 shares during the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

Featured Stories

