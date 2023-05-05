TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) CFO Sells $395,250.00 in Stock

Posted by on May 5th, 2023

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDXGet Rating) CFO Stephen Gordon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.05, for a total value of $395,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,485,270.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Stephen Gordon also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, March 1st, Stephen Gordon sold 5,000 shares of TransMedics Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.51, for a total value of $397,550.00.

TransMedics Group Price Performance

TMDX opened at $73.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 10.66 and a quick ratio of 9.79. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.96 and a 1 year high of $90.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.71 and a beta of 1.44.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDXGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $41.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.05 million. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 29.82% and a negative net margin of 38.77%. TransMedics Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on TransMedics Group from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen increased their price objective on TransMedics Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on TransMedics Group from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TransMedics Group from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on TransMedics Group from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TransMedics Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransMedics Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,768,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 267.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 71,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 52,226 shares during the period. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in TransMedics Group by 12.7% during the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 653,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,290,000 after buying an additional 73,927 shares during the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TransMedics Group

(Get Rating)

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.