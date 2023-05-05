Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Several other research firms also recently commented on RIG. Benchmark boosted their target price on Transocean from $7.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Transocean from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on Transocean from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Compass Point upgraded Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Transocean from $4.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.98.

Transocean Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RIG opened at $5.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Transocean has a 1-year low of $2.32 and a 1-year high of $7.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.40 and its 200 day moving average is $5.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Transocean

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $649.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.29 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 5.85% and a negative net margin of 24.12%. Transocean’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Transocean will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Keelan Adamson sold 50,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $357,685.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 342,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,449,225.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Transocean news, COO Keelan Adamson sold 50,026 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $357,685.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 342,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,449,225.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Chad C. Deaton acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.40 per share, for a total transaction of $222,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 141,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,043,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 13.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIG. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Transocean by 1.6% during the first quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 100,550 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Southern Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Transocean by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Transocean by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Transocean by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,440 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Transocean by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,212 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares during the period. 55.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Transocean Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleets such as ultra-deepwater, harsh environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

Featured Stories

