Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Lifted to Neutral at Bryan, Garnier & Co

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Bryan, Garnier & Co from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush cut their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $40.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $44.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travere Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.83.

Travere Therapeutics Stock Performance

TVTX opened at $15.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.05 and a 200-day moving average of $20.86. Travere Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $14.51 and a 52-week high of $29.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TVTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.01. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 219.11% and a negative net margin of 131.35%. The company had revenue of $55.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Travere Therapeutics will post -4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkwood LLC grew its position in Travere Therapeutics by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 15,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Travere Therapeutics by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Travere Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Travere Therapeutics by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Travere Therapeutics by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 7, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

