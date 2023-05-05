Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) PT Lowered to $22.00

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by HC Wainwright from $40.00 to $22.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Travere Therapeutics’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.13) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.68) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.06 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.42 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.24 EPS.

TVTX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $52.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $40.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $29.83.

Shares of TVTX stock opened at $15.97 on Tuesday. Travere Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $29.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.86. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 0.46.

Travere Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TVTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.01. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 219.11% and a negative net margin of 131.35%. The company had revenue of $55.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.80 million. Equities analysts predict that Travere Therapeutics will post -4.3 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 1,372.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 2,540.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 5,233 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 7, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

