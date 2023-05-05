Trident Royalties Plc (LON:TRR) Insider Paul Smith Buys 32,500 Shares

Trident Royalties Plc (LON:TRR – Get Rating) insider Paul Smith acquired 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 47 ($0.59) per share, for a total transaction of £15,275 ($19,084.21).

Trident Royalties Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of LON:TRR opened at GBX 47 ($0.59) on Friday. Trident Royalties Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 36 ($0.45) and a 52 week high of GBX 60.44 ($0.76). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 52.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 51.13. The company has a current ratio of 8.87, a quick ratio of 8.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.31. The company has a market cap of £136.91 million, a PE ratio of -4,700.00 and a beta of 0.36.

About Trident Royalties

Trident Royalties Plc operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company. Its activities are located in the United Kingdom, Australia, the United States, Zambia, and Peru. The company was formerly known as Trident Resources Plc and changed its name to Trident Royalties Plc in July 2020. Trident Royalties Plc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

