Trident Royalties Plc (LON:TRR) Insider Paul Smith Buys 32,500 Shares

Trident Royalties Plc (LON:TRR – Get Rating) insider Paul Smith acquired 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 47 ($0.59) per share, for a total transaction of £15,275 ($19,084.21).
Trident Royalties Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of LON:TRR opened at GBX 47 ($0.59) on Friday. Trident Royalties Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 36 ($0.45) and a 52 week high of GBX 60.44 ($0.76). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 52.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 51.13. The company has a current ratio of 8.87, a quick ratio of 8.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.31. The company has a market cap of £136.91 million, a PE ratio of -4,700.00 and a beta of 0.36.
About Trident Royalties
