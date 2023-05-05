Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TRN. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trinity Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Trinity Industries from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Trinity Industries from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Trinity Industries from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Trinity Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Insider Transactions at Trinity Industries

In related news, CEO Jean Savage purchased 4,485 shares of Trinity Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,970.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 189,876 shares in the company, valued at $4,232,336.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jean Savage purchased 4,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,970.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 189,876 shares in the company, valued at $4,232,336.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Todd Maclin bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.19 per share, for a total transaction of $95,355.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,548 shares in the company, valued at $583,742.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 13,285 shares of company stock worth $295,043 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries Trading Down 4.9 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 2,272.7% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRN opened at $20.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75 and a beta of 1.38. Trinity Industries has a 12-month low of $20.07 and a 12-month high of $31.68.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.25). Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 3.04%. The business had revenue of $641.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trinity Industries will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trinity Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is currently 144.44%.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

See Also

