Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

May 5th, 2023

Shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRNGet Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TRN. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trinity Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Trinity Industries from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Trinity Industries from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Trinity Industries from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Trinity Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Insider Transactions at Trinity Industries

In related news, CEO Jean Savage purchased 4,485 shares of Trinity Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,970.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 189,876 shares in the company, valued at $4,232,336.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jean Savage purchased 4,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,970.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 189,876 shares in the company, valued at $4,232,336.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Todd Maclin bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.19 per share, for a total transaction of $95,355.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,548 shares in the company, valued at $583,742.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 13,285 shares of company stock worth $295,043 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trinity Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 2,272.7% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Industries Trading Down 4.9 %

NYSE TRN opened at $20.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75 and a beta of 1.38. Trinity Industries has a 12-month low of $20.07 and a 12-month high of $31.68.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRNGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.25). Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 3.04%. The business had revenue of $641.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trinity Industries will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trinity Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is currently 144.44%.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

