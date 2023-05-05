Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) PT Lowered to $22.00

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Susquehanna from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.28% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on TRN. StockNews.com started coverage on Trinity Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens lowered their price target on Trinity Industries from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Trinity Industries from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trinity Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Trinity Industries Stock Performance

NYSE TRN opened at $20.70 on Wednesday. Trinity Industries has a fifty-two week low of $20.07 and a fifty-two week high of $31.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.24 and a 200-day moving average of $26.98. The company has a quick ratio of -1.15, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Trinity Industries ( NYSE:TRN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.25). Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 3.04%. The company had revenue of $641.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Trinity Industries will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jean Savage acquired 4,485 shares of Trinity Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,970.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,232,336.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Trinity Industries news, CEO Jean Savage purchased 4,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,970.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 189,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,232,336.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Todd Maclin purchased 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.19 per share, for a total transaction of $95,355.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,742.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 13,285 shares of company stock worth $295,043 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Trinity Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Trinity Industries by 3.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,308,000 after buying an additional 4,858 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Trinity Industries by 3.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Trinity Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $638,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 76,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 38.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 92,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 25,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

