Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE) Receives $22.80 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.80.

A number of analysts recently commented on TSE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Trinseo in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Trinseo from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

Shares of Trinseo stock opened at $17.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $628.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.50. Trinseo has a 52 week low of $16.80 and a 52 week high of $49.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48.

Trinseo ( NYSE:TSE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $975.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.76 million. Trinseo had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 8.68%. Equities analysts anticipate that Trinseo will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is -4.52%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in Trinseo by 11.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trinseo in the first quarter worth about $429,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 9.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,031,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,497,000 after buying an additional 90,887 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trinseo in the first quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 33.2% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 31,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 7,761 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Trinseo Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of plastics and latex binders. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics. The Engineered Materials segment produces rigid thermoplastic compounds and blends products, soft thermoplastic products, and cast and sheet products.

