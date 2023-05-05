TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.08.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TPVG. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $13.50 price target on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research note on Monday, March 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price target on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $14.50 to $13.50 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPVG. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,895 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.93% of the company’s stock.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Stock Down 8.6 %

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Announces Dividend

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock opened at $9.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $346.76 million, a P/E ratio of -16.35 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.90. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a twelve month low of $9.41 and a twelve month high of $16.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently -266.67%.

About TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (the “Company“) is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. It was formed to expand the venture growth stage business segment of its sponsor, TriplePoint Capital LLC (“TriplePoint Capital“).

