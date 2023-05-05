Truist Financial Cuts SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Price Target to $15.00

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Truist Financial from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SPWR. Citigroup dropped their target price on SunPower from $16.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on SunPower from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on SunPower from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on SunPower from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on SunPower from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SunPower has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.05.

NASDAQ:SPWR opened at $10.96 on Tuesday. SunPower has a 12 month low of $10.84 and a 12 month high of $28.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 42.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.14.

SunPower ( NASDAQ:SPWR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. SunPower had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 3.22%. The business had revenue of $492.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.25 million. Equities analysts anticipate that SunPower will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other SunPower news, CEO Peter Faricy purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.29 per share, with a total value of $99,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,358,416.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 90,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 17,421 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in SunPower by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 214,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,973,000 after purchasing an additional 5,512 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in SunPower by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 609,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,439,000 after purchasing an additional 164,462 shares in the last quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC raised its stake in SunPower by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 184,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 19,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in SunPower by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 15,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. 36.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of solar panels and systems. The company provides fully integrated solar, storage, and home energy solutions. The company was founded by Thomas L. Dinwoodie, Robert Lorenzini and Richard M. Swanson in April 1985 and is headquartered in Richmond, CA.

