Truist Financial Increases Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Price Target to $153.00

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by analysts at Truist Financial from $137.00 to $153.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.98% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ZBH. Jefferies Financial Group raised Zimmer Biomet from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $144.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised Zimmer Biomet from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $136.00 to $152.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.50.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Down 2.1 %

ZBH opened at $136.63 on Wednesday. Zimmer Biomet has a 1-year low of $100.39 and a 1-year high of $149.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $28.55 billion, a PE ratio of 63.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.00.

Insider Activity

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.25. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 23,045 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total transaction of $2,869,102.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 43,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,437,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Zimmer Biomet

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Cutler Group LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

