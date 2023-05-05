Truist Financial Lowers Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Price Target to $110.00

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 38.45% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on LDOS. Citigroup dropped their price target on Leidos from $130.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Leidos from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Leidos from $116.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Leidos from $103.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.00.

Get Leidos alerts:

Leidos Stock Performance

LDOS opened at $79.45 on Wednesday. Leidos has a 12-month low of $78.58 and a 12-month high of $110.91. The stock has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.20 and a 200-day moving average of $98.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 4.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Leidos will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 0.4% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,567 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Leidos by 0.4% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 24,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in shares of Leidos by 8.0% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,377 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Leidos by 1.6% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Leidos by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Leidos Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment provides services, solutions, and products focusing on digital modernization, mission systems and integration, Command, Control, Computers, Communications, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (“”C4ISR””) technologies and services, maritime solutions, transformative software, analytics, intelligence analysis, mission support and logistics services, weapons systems and space systems and solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.