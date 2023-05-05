Truist Financial Trims Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Target Price to $25.00

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Truist Financial from $38.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CCRN. StockNews.com began coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $34.40.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

Cross Country Healthcare Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of CCRN opened at $22.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Cross Country Healthcare has a 12-month low of $15.26 and a 12-month high of $40.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $809.57 million, a PE ratio of 4.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare ( NASDAQ:CCRN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 48.00% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $622.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cross Country Healthcare will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 95.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the Nurse and Allied Staffing and Physician Staffing segments. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.