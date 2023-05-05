TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFF) Upgraded by HSBC to Buy

TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFF – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

TUIFF has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group upgraded TUI from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on TUI from GBX 1,400 ($17.49) to GBX 1,520 ($18.99) in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of TUI from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th.

TUI Price Performance

TUIFF opened at $6.70 on Wednesday. TUI has a 12 month low of $6.70 and a 12 month high of $29.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.60.

About TUI

TUI AG engages in the provision of tour, hotel and resort and cruise services. It operates through the following segments: Hotel & Resorts, Cruises, and TUI Musement. The Hotel & Resort segments comprises all Group-owned hotels and hotel shareholdings of TUI Group. The Cruises segment consists of the joint venture TUI Cruises, its subsidiary Hapag-Lloyd Cruises as well as the British cruise business Marella Cruises.

