Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Shares Gap Down to $4.31

Shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.31, but opened at $4.16. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. shares last traded at $4.23, with a volume of 32,784 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Get Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. alerts:

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. ( NYSE:TKC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $861.98 million for the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a return on equity of 38.52% and a net margin of 19.52%. Equities analysts anticipate that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 2,921.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,089 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 10,722 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 109.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,335 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 6,448 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 233.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,005 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 9,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TURKCELL Iletisim Hizmetleri AS is engages in the provision of communication and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, Techfin and All Other. The Turkcell Turkey segment includes the operations of information and entertainment services in Turkey and Azerbaijan, and of non-group call center.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.