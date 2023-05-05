Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Shares Gap Down to $4.31

Shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.31, but opened at $4.16. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. shares last traded at $4.23, with a volume of 32,784 shares traded.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th.
The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.39.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 2,921.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,089 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 10,722 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 109.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,335 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 6,448 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 233.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,005 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 9,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.73% of the company’s stock.
TURKCELL Iletisim Hizmetleri AS is engages in the provision of communication and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, Techfin and All Other. The Turkcell Turkey segment includes the operations of information and entertainment services in Turkey and Azerbaijan, and of non-group call center.
