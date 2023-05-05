Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) PT Lowered to $14.00

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.25% from the stock’s current price.
TWO has been the subject of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $17.25 to $17.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.38.
Two Harbors Investment Trading Down 4.7 %
Shares of Two Harbors Investment stock opened at $11.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.75. Two Harbors Investment has a 1-year low of $11.74 and a 1-year high of $21.84.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Two Harbors Investment by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Two Harbors Investment by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 8,524 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Two Harbors Investment by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,318,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,388,000 after purchasing an additional 83,529 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Two Harbors Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $292,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in Two Harbors Investment by 829.4% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 44,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 39,560 shares in the last quarter.
Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which invests in, finances, and manages agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.
