Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) PT Lowered to $14.00

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.25% from the stock’s current price.

TWO has been the subject of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $17.25 to $17.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.38.

Get Two Harbors Investment alerts:

Two Harbors Investment Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of Two Harbors Investment stock opened at $11.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.75. Two Harbors Investment has a 1-year low of $11.74 and a 1-year high of $21.84.

Insider Activity at Two Harbors Investment

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Two Harbors Investment

In other Two Harbors Investment news, CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 7,408 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total value of $125,861.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,029,350.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 7,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total transaction of $125,861.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,029,350.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 2,181 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total value of $37,011.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,156,437.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,573 shares of company stock worth $281,438. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Two Harbors Investment by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Two Harbors Investment by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 8,524 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Two Harbors Investment by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,318,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,388,000 after purchasing an additional 83,529 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Two Harbors Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $292,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in Two Harbors Investment by 829.4% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 44,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 39,560 shares in the last quarter.

About Two Harbors Investment

(Get Rating)

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which invests in, finances, and manages agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.