Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Holdings Boosted by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 110.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 840,542 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 441,484 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $20,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UBER. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 28.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,045 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 5,142 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $3,359,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 5,134 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,298 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,144,337 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $40,838,000 after acquiring an additional 168,475 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $37.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.05 and a 200-day moving average of $30.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.90 and a 12 month high of $38.35.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 45.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $133,344.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,327,968. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UBER. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.42.

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

