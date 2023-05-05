Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Mizuho from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 46.71% from the company’s previous close.

UBER has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.42.

Shares of UBER opened at $37.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.50 billion, a PE ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.05 and its 200 day moving average is $30.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Uber Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $19.90 and a fifty-two week high of $38.35.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.68% and a negative return on equity of 114.18%. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $133,344.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 166,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,327,968. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,045 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 5,142 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,359,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 5,134 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,298 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,144,337 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $40,838,000 after acquiring an additional 168,475 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

