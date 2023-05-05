Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) PT Raised to $43.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBERGet Rating) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Jaffray Companies’ target price points to a potential upside of 14.70% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.42.

NYSE:UBER opened at $37.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.50 billion, a PE ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Uber Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $19.90 and a fifty-two week high of $38.35.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBERGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 114.18% and a negative net margin of 28.68%. The company had revenue of $8.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $133,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,327,968. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 89.3% in the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 848 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Sonnipe Ltd acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,240 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth about $32,000. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

