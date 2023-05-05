UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) Price Target Cut to $100.00

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $102.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.83% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on UFPI. DA Davidson increased their price target on UFP Industries from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark boosted their price target on UFP Industries from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on UFP Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of UFPI stock opened at $79.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.11. UFP Industries has a 1 year low of $64.13 and a 1 year high of $99.40.

UFP Industries ( NASDAQ:UFPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 7.20%. UFP Industries’s revenue was down 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UFP Industries will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total value of $839,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 380,845 shares in the company, valued at $31,952,895.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other UFP Industries news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 10,000 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total value of $839,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,952,895.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael R. Cole sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.40, for a total transaction of $392,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,039,640.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,591 shares of company stock valued at $7,106,975. 3.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in UFP Industries by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 3,354 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in UFP Industries by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 21,527 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 10,856 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 4,597 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 3.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,771 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries, Inc engages in the supply of products primarily manufactured from wood, wood and non-wood composites, and other materials to retail, packaging, and construction markets. It operates through the following segments: Retail Solutions, Packaging, and Construction. The Retail Solutions segment sells treated lumber products, wood plastic composite, mineral based composite decking and related decking accessories, exterior sliding, pattern, trim, and facia products.

